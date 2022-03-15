Confirmed team news: Manchester United v Atletico Madrid
- Published
Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Manchester United for the second game running, following his hat-trick in the 3-2 victory over Tottenham.
Manager Ralf Rangnick makes three changes from that victory, bringing in Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga. Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic drop out.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo.
Subs: Heaton, Henderson, Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, Wan-Bissaka, Matic
Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix are among the big names to start for Atletico Madrid, who welcome back captain Koke.
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is on the bench.
Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo, Herrera, Llorente, Koke, de Paul, Renan Lodi, Griezmann, Joao Felix.
Subs: Lecomte, Kondogbia, Suárez, Correa, Felipe, Hermoso, Serrano Martínez, Moreno Rebanal, Gómez, Martín Domínguez, González Verjara, Cámara Silva