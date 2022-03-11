David Moyes has been "extremely impressed" with the career trajectory of Steven Gerrard as he prepares to face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Moyes' Everton side had many encounters with Gerrard's Liverpool in the 2000s ,and the West Ham boss admits he admires the choices the former Reds captain has made in management.

"So many top players think the best route back into football is to take charge of a top-flight club," he said. "But Steven has done it differently.

"He worked with the young players at Liverpool for a couple of years, and then wasn't afraid to take on a huge challenge and get a monumental achievement at Rangers.

"I like the way he's managed himself, tried to train himself up by getting experience and learning on the job.

"He's doing a really good job at Villa at the moment."