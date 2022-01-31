Your deadline day hopes for Liverpool

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Liverpool so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Jurgen Klopp.

Here are some of your comments:

Graham: Shrewd. Klopp gets the player he wants to strengthen the squad - no superstars, no big egos, only players suited to his style of play.

Dave: We need Jude Bellingham big time in midfield on a permanent deal. I would also put a loan bid in for Gini Wijnaldum.

Andy: Liverpool should be getting Rice to replace Hendo and build around him. Then Bellingham. Wing-backs are fine. Centre-backs are ok, Keita average, Jota is doing great.

Paul: Luis Diaz will be good cover for the forwards. We could do with an attacking midfielder as this is a position we are short on. We don't have many goals from midfield.

Azam: Liverpool need to use the services of Divock Origi more regularly, rather than confining him to bench.

