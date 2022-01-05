We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Brighton transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Seagulls have signed Poland midfielder Kacper Kozlowski from Ekstraklasa side Pogon Szczecin on a four-and-a-half-year deal. In June the highly rated 18-year-old became the youngest player to ever represent their country at Euro 2020.

English striker Eddie Nketiah also remains high on Graham Potter's list of targets, with Crystal Palace also interested in signing the 22-year-old from Arsenal. (Sun), external

Rumours that star right-back Tariq Lamptey could be heading to the Gunners have reignited after speculation began in last summer's transfer window. The Seagulls have confirmed that the England youth international may be available for the right price. (Sun), external

