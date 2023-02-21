Another bumpy ride on the United rollercoaster...

Ronny Costello, The Dode Fox podcast, external

Motherwell emptied their manager and went on to beat St Mirren last midweek, then followed it up with another win over Hearts. Our four-team mini league at the bottom has quickly became a three-team mini league.

Pre-match on Saturday we got to bask in the memories of 1983, as some of the league-winning team took to the pitch to celebrate the momentous occasion of winning our sole title. The next 90 minutes would be another trip on the Dundee United rollercoaster...

Something had to change at Tannadice, we had lost four in a row. The change came in the form of a 4-3-3, with a first start for Kai Fotheringham.

We started on the front foot, efforts - although speculative at times - from Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Fotheringham, Liam Smith and Arnoud Djoum, were off target. Aziz Behich did force St Johnstone’s keeper to make a save, though… and I’m fairly sure it was his only one!

United lost possession in the middle of the park, the ball was worked wide, we didn’t stop a cross into the box… but it’s okay as we’ve five players in the box and they only have Stevie May. Well, we didn’t get tight enough to him, turned our back as he shot in the centre of the goal and our keeper somehow didn’t get close to it. Not great.

Cheers pre-match as Paul Hegarty lifted the league trophy above his head turned to jeers as the half-time whistle went.

Levitt fired us level on 81 minutes. Keep it tight lads, let’s no do anything silly now...

St Johnstone were back in front 60 seconds later and it was an absolute disaster. You don’t need me to tell you about it, you are bound to have seen it on Sportscene or social media. A listener to our podcast summed it up over on our Facebook page as "a goalkeeper momentarily being abducted by aliens". Yes. It was that bad.

Just clear your lines. Yes, he should not have passed to Charlie Mulgrew, who should not have given him the ball back, but he still had time to just kick it out for a throw-in. Or better yet, when we're just back in the game, just kick it up the park!

An away trip to Ross County up next. A relegation six-pointer in February. Another weekend on the Dundee United rollercoaster…