Analysis of a 'big win' for Man City

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

A big win for Manchester City, a damaging blow to Arsenal.

On Wednesday, BBC Radio Manchester had the pleasure of getting the insight from David James (ex-City goalkeeper) and Ben Mee (current Brentford defender and FA Youth Cup-winning captain with City).

"It was a strong performance from City in that second half. They pressed, created chances and limited an Arsenal side strong at home," said Mee.

"Arsenal were poor in the first third and lacking in the final third. Xhaka's chance was a big opportunity and City went up the other end and scored. They didn't look like a team with confidence that believed in what they were doing."

James agreed: "Once City had possession, the passing and running was fantastic, but it was Arsenal who gave City the ball."

So where does that leave the title race? James is still wary of City's inconsistency at times this season.

"This isn't a title decider," he said. "There are too many games to go. We know what City can do against teams they are expected to beat.

"The celebrations are because they've gone to the league leaders, asked 'who do you think you want to be? And if you are, prove it. Arsenal failed."

When motivation came up in the build-up, at full-time Mee returned to that very point: "Certainly momentum will be with City.

"That group look motivated by the celebrations and hugging. It'll be a big hit for Arsenal to lose at home. Momentum is massive, the City players know that, and they'll be flying into the next game."