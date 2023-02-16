Motherwell v Hearts: Pick of the stats

Motherwell have lost both of their league meetings with Hearts this season; the Steelmen last lost three Scottish Premiership meetings with them in a row in February 2017 under Mark McGhee.

Hearts won their last league visit to Motherwell 3-0 in September, ending a run of four straight away league defeats to the Steelmen beforehand.

Hearts have only lost one of their last 11 league games (W6 D4), a 0-3 defeat to Rangers at the start of this month.