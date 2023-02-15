Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp feels you would still "fancy" Spurs to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

That is despite his former side losing 1-0 at the San Siro to a Milan side who currently sit fifth in Serie A.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Redknapp said: "The game's perfectly set up now for the second leg and I’m sure Conte will feel that they can turn that around with the crowd behind them and full house.

"I’d fancy Tottenham to get through with that. It's still a great position to be in. I’m sure they’ll do it."

Following injuries to Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's suspension, Spurs boss Conte turned to youngsters Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr in midfield.

Redknapp, who managed the club between 2008 and 2012, thinks that by giving them a chance you "found out just how good they are".

He added: "You throw them in, a bit of adversity and injuries, and they come up trumps.

"It was a good night in that respect, they proved they can do it on a big stage and it’s got to be good for their futures and good for Tottenham."

The former West Ham United manager, who notably brought through England internationals Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand, says it is a "special feeling" giving debuts to young players.

"The talent is definitely there if we give more kids the opportunities like we saw last night with two young players," said Redknapp.

"OK, they’ve not come through the youth system, but they’re two young players who have been given the chance and shown what they can do."