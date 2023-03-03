Sutton's prediction: 1-0

This is one of those games where I honestly don't have a clue what to expect.

Of course, Chelsea should win it, but I've been saying that most weeks about Graham Potter's side, and I have been wrong to think they will start playing better.

There is a staggering statistic flying around that Real Madrid have scored more goals in England than Chelsea this year, which sounds silly but is true. Potter's side have only found the net four times in 11 matches in 2023, while Real hit five when they went to Anfield last month.

At the other end, Thiago Silva's injury is a huge blow for the Blues, but Leeds are not exactly free-scoring either, with only one goal in their past four games.

All of this makes me think that, whoever wins this one, one goal will be enough.

AntsLive's prediction: 0-0

This is probably the game that any neutral is looking forward to the least - in my opinion anyway! I don't see any goals here. It doesn't make any sense why Chelsea can't score, either, when you think about the attackers they have got.

