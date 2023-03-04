Analysis: Brighton 4-0 West Ham

Brendon Mitchell, BBC Sport

Following a poor first half but with the game still finely poised at 1-0, West Ham fans would've been expecting a reaction after the break.

Instead, a second goal conceded within six minutes of the restart sparked a Hammers collapse.

Their biggest defeat of the season - and surely one of their worst performances under David Moyes - offers a stark reminder of their precarious position near the bottom of the table.

They managed only two shots on target during the match, saw just 32% of the ball and captain Declan Rice could only describe being on the pitch while Brighton pinged it around as "demoralising".

West Ham resume their European campaign on Thursday - in recent seasons it's provided a welcome and fun distraction for the club, but is it an adventure they could simply do without this time?