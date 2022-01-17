BBC Sport

Wolves 3-1 Southampton: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Wolves have picked up 31 points from their first 20 games of the Premier League season, their best return at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1979-80 (also 31 points) when they finished in sixth place.

  • Southampton are now winless in their last six away league games against Wolves (drawn three, lost three).

  • Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in six goals in his seven Premier League appearances against Southampton (five goals, one assist)

  • Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse scored his 12th direct free-kick in the Premier League, only former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham (18) has a better record.