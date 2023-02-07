Gary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

Relief. One word to sum up Aberdeen’s 3-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

After only winning one game in the league post-World Cup break, the Darvel defeat, and the departure of Jim Goodwin from the manager’s hotseat, the Dons faithful were beginning to look anxiously over their collective shoulders, especially after the 3-1 defeat to St Mirren.

A drab opening 40 minutes at Pittodrie is the kindest way to describe a game that could have seen football as an entertainment vehicle shut down. Duk’s 10th league goal of the campaign settled the Dons down and the confidence returned as the second half commenced.

Bojan Miovski’s double, his first league goals in open play since November, were class personified. On recent form, the award and conversion of a penalty 15 minutes from time would have had the home crowd feeling anxious but there was no such need this time around.

Truth be told, Motherwell were terrible on the day and never really offered any threat – they were the perfect opponent for Aberdeen to be facing.

For the Dons, this win buys the most important commodity in life – time. Three points helps to alleviate any serious conversations around being dragged into a relegation battle this season.

It allows the interim management team to work with their squad to try to continue to keep the side looking upwards, and it also provides the football monitoring board with more time to sort out the operations side of the business and find the right manager to take the Dons forward into next season.