We asked you for the worst value signings Everton have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Richard: Sam Allardyce paid £30m for Cenk Tosun. Probably worked out about £1m per games played - couldn’t give him away.

Vic: Per Kroldrup, £5 million for a centre-back that couldn’t head a ball. Don’t think he made five appearances for Everton.

Basil: So many to choose from! Jean-Philippe Gbamin has to be a contender though - brought in for about £25m on a five-year contract worth £75k per week (£19.5m). During that time he had played six games. Build the man a statue!

Eddie: It’s Maupay. £15m is unbelievably bad business by the club for a player who is in no way good enough for the Premier League!