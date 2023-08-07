Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

You can feel the pain and anguish in that question from Everton fans and frustration too. Sean Dyche clearly wants to improve the squad but when I spoke to him after the 1-0 friendly victory against Sporting on Saturday, he made it clear that he rates this as a “difficult window”.

It’s difficult for the Blues manager to be able to get deals done for a number of reasons and Everton’s financial position is the main one. Even though players have been sold, the club's financial predicament means they have to try and structure transfer payments over a period of time that might not find favour with some selling clubs.

Dyche knows that he needs more quality and more depth in the Everton squad if they’re going to avoid another season of struggle and strife.

He’s indicated that they were chasing a number of targets and that the team needed strengthening in all areas. There’s still plenty of time left for Everton to do business, but leaving it until the end of the transfer market might mean missing out on the potential to capitalise on a reasonably favourable set of opening fixtures.

New signings are needed and they’re needed quickly.