Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper expects Brennan Johnson to make a push to be fit for the start of the Premier League season.

The forward missed Thursday's 2-0 friendly defeat to Leeds as he continues to recover from an ankle issue.

The 22-year-old Wales international has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Brentford during the summer.

"He is injured but is making decent progress," Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"We are hoping he will be back training with us next week. That’s good, it gives him a couple of weeks to get some training and game time to be available for the start of the season. He is working hard, doing long days. He is as keen to be back as we are for him to be with us."

Forest's first league fixture sees them face Arsenal on Saturday 12 August.