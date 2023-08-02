Aberdeen fan Erin Grieve is full of optimism heading into the new season, and is dreaming of silverware in the coming months...

The Dons haven't won a major trophy since the 2014 Scottish League Cup, but have impressed since Barry Robson was appointed manager.

"I'm maybe overly optimistic," she said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Do I think we'll win the league? Really, probably not. I think if we pushed on, we could be much closer.

I do not think it'll be the 42 points difference this season. I don't think Celtic will be as good as they were; Rangers probably also not as great.

"I would take third and a cup. Third gets us [European] group stages. A cup - we need a trophy, we've not had one in ages. And I would like to get out of our European group - if we're in the Conference it's much more likely. Maybe we get two cups - we'll have the quadruple!"