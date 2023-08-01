Is £50m too much for Lavia?
- Published
On Tuesday's episode of the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards suggested that Liverpool should look to reduce Southampton's reported asking price of £50m if they are to sign Romeo Lavia, despite the teenager's obvious potential.
Is that fee too high? Is Lavia the right man to strengthen the Reds' midfield or should they be looking elsewhere? Is more experience required?
Did you know?
Lavia's 86.2% of passes completed was the highest of any Southampton player last season