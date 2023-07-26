New signing Moussa Diaby is likely to make his first appearance in an Aston Villa shirt against Fulham in Orlando on Thursday (00:00 BST kick-off).

France international winger Diaby completed his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen, reported to be for a club-record fee, on Saturday.

"I think he's going to adapt quickly with his team-mates and with the way we are trying to build," manager Unai Emery said in a video posted on the club's social media channels., external

"He's fit because he was training with his team and now he has to know the new team-mates he has."

Defender Tyrone Mings, meanwhile, says it has been a good experience to "connect" with supporters from outside during the club's trip to the United States in pre-season.

"Sometimes we get wrapped up in our own little world in England and in Birmingham, especially with the Premier League as we don't travel abroad," said the England centre-back.

"European games and pre-season tours definitely give us the chance to connect with fans that are in a different part of the world. It's been fun."