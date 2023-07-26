Liverpool have had a bid thought to be worth about £35m plus add-ons for 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected by Southampton. The Saints are seeking £50m for the Belgium international. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Fabinho's £40m move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad is at risk and the midfielder is set to resume pre-season preparations with the Reds. (Athletic - subscription needed), external

