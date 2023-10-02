Former Manchester City and England forward Francis Lee has died aged 79, the Premier League champions have announced.

Lee scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for City, helping them win the English league title in the 1967-68 season.

He also won the FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup and two Charity Shields during an eight-year spell as a player at Maine Road.

Lee played 27 times for England, scoring 10 goals, and appeared for his country at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

He returned to City in 1994 as chairman, spending four years in the role.

City described Lee as "a club legend in every sense" and added in a statement: "Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time. As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast."