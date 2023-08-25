Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi is "messing up" other manager's heads, according to West Ham United manager David Moyes.

The table-topping Seagulls take-on the Hammers at the Amex Stadium on Saturday looking to add to their opening two wins of the season.

"He is messing up a lot of manager's heads, but this is the world at the moment, with so many different variations of football," said Moyes in his pre-match news conference.

"He has a team, where I think he has some really talented players and some really 'steady Eddies', who turn up week in and week out."

The Scotsman also admitted his side's woeful record against Brighton has become a "bugbear".

The Seagulls last defeat by the east London side was a 6-0 hammering in the Championship in 2012, but in the following 12 Premier League encounters Brighton have been undefeated with six draws and six wins.

"We are playing a team that we have found it really hard to beat over the last few seasons. It has been a bit of a bugbear that we have not been able to beat them," Moyes added.

"We go there in good spirits but they have won their first two matches by three goals or four goals in each game - just about - so they are in really good form.

"They're difficult opponents and they are arguably as difficult as they have ever been. They are showing that by their league position.

"We have to play extremely well to get a result. There is a first for everything so let's hope this is the one."