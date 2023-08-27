St Mirren 2-2 Aberdeen: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

St Mirren will play much, much worse than they did here and win games this season. Stephen Robinson will be utterly baffled at how his side did not make history by becoming the first St Mirren team to win their first three top-flight games in 75 years.

As usual they were organised and intense, with plenty of quality in the wing-back and forward areas with Scott Taner, Ryan Strain, Greg Kiltie, and Conor McMenamin all outstanding again.

It was incredible they found themselves down at the break, but that did not make it inevitable they would go and get themselves in a position to win the game. Their attitude to continue despite the early sucker punch was admirable.

Having victory snatched from them will hurt, but they have been excellent this season.