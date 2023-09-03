Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian - analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

With Europe now behind them, Hibs can fully focus on domestic matters and victory at Pittodrie was just the tonic they needed after conceding eight goals to Aston Villa and losing their first three league games of the campaign.

Until the introductions of scorers Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge, neither side showed the necessary leadership in attack to really take control. The experienced pair's presence and guile reset the game and put Hibs on course for victory.

Exactly whom it is that manages Hibs into the autumn may become clearer during the international break with former captain David Gray taking interim charge for the second time since Lee Johnson's departure last week.