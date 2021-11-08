A period of uncertainty for both sides ahead

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

There was no indication that Daniel Farke was hours away from being sacked when Norwich celebrated a priceless win on Saturday but clearly the three points and an improved performance were not enough to convince the club's hierarchy he would be the one to lead Norwich to safety.

Clearly there is promise there - the first-half display was like Norwich of old and if they can replicate that over longer periods they should start picking up points, but now much depends on who they bring in.

Brentford, meanwhile, need to find a way to stop the recent rot after a superb start to the season. It is now four defeats in a row but they were unlucky in the second half not to get back level and, for now, the performances are by and large still there, even if results are not.