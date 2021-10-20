Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been reacting to news of Steve Bruce leaving Newcastle.

The Spurs boss said: "It is always sad when someone loses their job. We have known each other a while after arriving in the Championship, the derbies against Villa. It’s very bad news. I hope he doesn’t retire. He still has a lot to give to the game."

"It is very hard to leave the game. Like Steve, like myself, we started as football players. When I think about me, I don’t know what else I could do in life and I think that’s the same for Steve. It’s a hard decision, for sure."