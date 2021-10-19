Tuchel on Lukaku, team news & Malmo
- Published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Malmo.
The Blues are second in Group H after two games, three points behind leaders Juventus.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Some of his players are "a bit mentally tired" after the international break. Players like Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Jorginho "have a lot of weight to carry for their countries";
On whether his players are playing too much football: "We lack a little bit of form and we lack a bit of enthusiasm in the last percent. One big reason is we play too much - not we as a club, the players play too much. I am a big friend of quality and not quantity. This is nothing new and the next national break is coming";
Chelsea won’t underestimate Malmo because “they are a team which plays with a lot of confidence in their own style. They trust what they are doing. We should respect them like we respect any team. They can hurt you any minute if we are not awake”;
Kai Havertz “needs to fight his way back into the team” to rediscover his form from last season when he gets minutes because Chelsea “trust in him and believe in him”;
And, on injuries, “only Christian Pulisic is missing” for Wednesday’s game.