Solskjaer addresses 'elephant in the room'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used his pre-Atalanta news conference to clear the air after comments he made about Marcus Rashford last week.

Solskjaer said Rashford needs to "prioritise his football" if he is to meet the challenges of playing for club and country.

"Just to get the elephant out of the room straightaway with, you know, the headlines that came after the chat I had before the Leicester game," Solskjaer said.

"Of course we're so unbelievably proud by what Marcus has done on and off the pitch.

"And you know what I said and you made a headline out of one little comment that I never intended to be the focus of what I was saying.

"I was saying about Marcus and now it must be nice for the boy to focus on going into training, not feeling his ankle or his shoulder or his back.

"Now he can just go and enjoy his football and I think you all know that."