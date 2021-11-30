Everton v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Everton won 2-0 in their last Premier League game against Liverpool, ending a 20-game winless run against them in the competition. They’ve not won back-to-back league Merseyside derbies since beating them in both meetings in the 1984-85 campaign.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 10 Premier League away games against Everton, since a 2-0 loss in October 2010. However, eight of their past nine such visits have finished level, including each of the past four in a row.