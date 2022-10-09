B﻿BC Sport's Gary Rose: "This was a day when there was a bigger picture than just the game for Tottenham, with the club's staff and players clearly still affected from the death of Spurs' fitness coach, Gian Piero Ventrone, last week.

"﻿In the end they got the win for the popular staff member, despite having to withstand pressure from the determined Seagulls in the second half.

"﻿Victory continues their impressive start to the season and their continued good form sets them up nicely for back-to-back home games coming up - first against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League and then against Everton.

"﻿Additional good news, and not just for Tottenham, is the form of England striker Harry Kane as he scored his eighth league goal of the season."