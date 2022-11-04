Robert Snodgrass returns to the Hearts squad after being ineligible for the midweek Europa Conference League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir. Craig Halkett, Peter Haring and Kye Rowles could return, Stephen Humphrys will be assessed but Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Stephen Kingsley and Gary Mackay-Steven remain out.

Louis Moult could feature from the bench for Motherwell but Joe Efford remains out, while fellow attacker Rolando Aarons has had his loan spell terminated because of a hamstring injury. Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.