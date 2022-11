Leicester City have been scouting Lorient's French midfielder Enzo le Fee, 22, as a possible replacement for Youri Tielemans, who was linked with a summer move to Arsenal. (90min), external

The Foxes, Brentford, Southampton and West Ham United are monitoring 22 year-old Brazil winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Sun), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column