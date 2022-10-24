L﻿eicester have picked up back-to-back wins and Youri Tielemans, scored in their victory over Wolves, features in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿Back-to-back wins for Leicester City may ease their pain, but at no stage did Brendan Rodgers seem the slightest bit concerned. I'm not sure if that's because he knows he's a good coach or that he has good players. Probably a bit of both.

"Youri Tielemans is certainly one of the more talented players in his ranks and his goal against a desperate Wolves demonstrated it. The West Midlands side, however, are in big trouble and dropping like a stone. The club had no business sacking Bruno Lage unless they could replace him. The departure of Steven Gerrard galvanised an important victory for Aston Villa; the departure of Lage instigated a collapse."

