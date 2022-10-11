Celtic have only kept one clean sheet in their last 23 matches in major European competition, winning 2-0 against Ferencvaros in October 2021 in the Europa League.

RB Leipzig registered only their third win in their last 11 Champions League matches with their 3-1 win over Celtic last time out (D1 L7).

RB Leipzig have lost six of their previous eight away games in the Champions League (W2).

Andre Silva has been involved in 12 goals in 15 Champions League starts (nine goals, three assists) across spells with Porto and RB Leipzig.