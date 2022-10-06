M﻿anchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "What's important is that Erling Haaland has adapted really well. We have the feeling he is happy here. We will try with him and all of them who want to stay to make them happy.

"﻿In the future, nobody knows, but he is happy. He has settled perfectly, he is incredibly loved and this is the most important thing.

O﻿n replacing Haaland at half-time: "He has played a lot of minutes. If the game was tight, Erling will continue to play but after that it is better to rest and think about Southampton, a team we were not able to beat last season."

O﻿n making five changes: "It's not about resting players. It's about a squad of 20 players, not just 11. This was the best selection to win the game because we need the players everywhere in this tight, tight schedule.

"﻿It was an excellent result and performance. We are humble enough to respect the opponent and this is the secret of this team. The work ethic in training, everybody is focused and everybody pays attention."