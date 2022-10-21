Rotation key to Celtic's drive for success - Taylor

Greg Taylor insists Celtic’s “intense” schedule in the lead-up to the winter break makes squad rotation a must.

Boss Ange Postecoglou has been utilising his squad in recent weeks and made five changes on Wednesday as Celtic followed up their 6-1 rout of Hibs with a 4-0 League Cup quarter-final win at Motherwell.

Taylor, who was restored to the side at Fir Park, said: "Everyone is hungry to play. When you get an opportunity, most boys at the moment are taking it.

"We know it's an intense period. I think we've got another seven games to go now [before the World Cup break] so there's going to be plenty of rotation and opportunities for boys to play.

"We've got a squad for that reason. We all want to play but equally we understand that there has to be rotation from time to time.

"Whoever is playing in whatever position, you just back the team that the gaffer selects because we know if we all have that attitude and work hard for each other, then we'll all reap the rewards and get the success together."