Silva on 'top performance' against Villa, Gerrard and facing Leeds
- Published
Fulham boss Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's Premier League game at Leeds United on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference.
Silva again reiterated how pleased he was with Thursday's win over Aston Villa, saying: "We kept control of the game. We showed quality. It was a very good performance.”
He added: "Our performance, it was at a top, top level. We were dominant and created chances all over and of course we got the clean sheet and three goals."
He said he had a "short conversation" with Steven Gerrard after the match.
On Gerrard's sacking, he added: "We as managers have to keep strong and I’m 100% sure Steven will come back to the game and be stronger.”
On facing Leeds United, Silva said: "We know what it means to play at Elland Road. The atmosphere there - everyone who loves football, loves that type of environment.”