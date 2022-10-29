Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, speaking to Sky Sports: "The lads really competed well. It was a bity first half, very stop-start. Thankfully in the second half we were outstanding. That is up there with one of the best performances of the season.

"I'm really pleased for Callum [Wilson]. Penalties are never easy but he put it away well. He was at the heart of a lot of our good football.

"It was an outstanding finish by Miguel [Almiron]. We hope the Aston Villa keeper is OK. It didn't help the game. Thankfully in the second half we were able to express ourselves better.

"Tonight I hope fans all enjoy themselves. We're already looking forward to next week."