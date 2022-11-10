S﻿teve Cooper has defended Nottingham Forest's difficult start to the season and feels they are turning a corner as the Premier League prepares to break for the World Cup in Qatar.

B﻿ottom of the table with just 10 points from 14 games, Cooper is taking the positives from their "completely unique situation" and has backed his side to come on strong when the league returns.

"﻿We can't be compared to anything that has gone before," he said. "It's been something new. Bringing in a completely new dressing room has been the toughest challenge of my career and probably for many of the players a swell.

"﻿Our league position tells us that it is not brilliant but we're only five points off 12th and we are seeing decent signs.

"﻿If we can finish this first phase with a positive result [against Crystal Palace] that would be great but even if we don't, we will still restart after the break knowing a few positive results will help our position."

H﻿e also described Wednesday's win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup as "a really positive experience" and is hopeful it will help them move forward.

"﻿It was a cup game but against a Premier League opponent that put out a really strong team," he said. "It was a really good reference point for us to use to grow up with."