A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

Steven Gerrard was full of praise for his Aston Villa side, who tore into Chelsea in the first half of their defeat at Villa Park, and said they need to "play more with a little fear."

With better finishing, it could and should have been a different story. But Gerrard says that after a performance like that and during the draw against Manchester City, he is not concerned about his side's lowly position.

"We want the Man City performance and today's hour consistently that's where we're trying to get to," he said.

"I think mentality wise I think the players approach these games with a little bit of fear in a positive way where they think we have to take ourselves to a certain level intensity wise.

"And that's what we're trying to drive out of the players consistently because if they can find that level, against the sides where we should be taking wins instead of drawers, we'll get there but they've got to find that consistently. And that's the challenge here.

"That's my job and that's my responsibility. I won't step back. I'll continue to motivate and drive and push these players. They've got to do that to themselves as well."