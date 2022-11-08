W﻿e asked for your reaction to Manchester United being drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

Will: I have complete faith. Two teams in a rebuild phase and the result will heavily depend on how things go for specific players at the World Cup - but I think United will have the edge. An excellent tie, a great rivalry and it will be fun to watch.

S﻿tewart: A mixture of nerves and excitement. Problem is you don't always know which team will turn up for the game. Usually, they perform better on the big stage, so this will be one to watch - but will Ronaldo be gone after the next transfer window or will this keep him secured?

Thomas: Teams like Barca are who United should be playing anyway. If the squad comes out on the day, they can beat most teams.

James: A bittersweet feel to this draw against Barcelona. A benchmark against a Champions League club that ends in an exit, allowing greater focus on priorities domestically, or a progression that gives confidence things are moving in the right direction. Either way, we have to accept that this season is the transition, so I’m just gonna enjoy it!