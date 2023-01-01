Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to Sky Sports: "We are so happy. I think we competed very well. We struggled in the first half but they didn't create many chances.

"We scored one goal, which gave us confidence to move ahead in our mentality. We scored the second goal, which was amazing because in that moment we thought the three points were for us.

"Not only mentality, you have to defend away usually more than at home. We have to build a team thinking that we can control the game. Defensively we were strong and together. We can be brilliant and then keep possession when we have chances to try to win the match. To try to improve different things tactically, I will do it."