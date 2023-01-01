Rocky Bushiri hopes he is hitting form just in time to help Hibernian win Monday's Edinburgh derby.

The 23-year-old centre-half admitted he had to overcome a difficult start to his career at Easter Road, having arrived on loan from Norwich City in January before a permanent transfer in the summer.

"I came with an injury to Hibs," he explained. "They have given me the opportunity to play professional football again and I'm grateful for that.

"It was a difficult start for myself, but with time and coaching I've improved and I am getting slowly back to my level."

Hibs have not won any of their last seven meetings with Hearts but Bushiri believes the game at Tynecastle is a chance to improve the mood among their supporters.

"It's one of the most important games of the season for Hibs," he said.

"When you sign for Hibs, you know the responsibilities about the derbies. It is exciting. I love games like this.

"It's going to be tough, toxic, everything. A derby is purely about your heart and your mentality.

"You can't compare the feeling of other games to going into a derby. It's about fighting. We know our fans will be there for us so we need to use that energy throughout the game.

"Derbies are not about where each team is in the table, derbies are different. We will give everything."