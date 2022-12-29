Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Brendan Rodgers never gets too up when they win or too down when they lose. In his news conference though, you could still sense his disappointment from the game against Newcastle - not just in the way they lost, but in the way they started, the way they performed and the aggression they showed.

He brought his players in on their day off to dissect exactly what happened, why it happened and how to stop it from happening again. It had echoes of the performances at the start of the season, of Brighton, of Spurs, but it struck a little bit harder because it was at home, on Boxing Day and the first game back after a huge break.

It needed more of a post-mortem and everyone expected more.

At the same time, there was definitely a change of focus towards the Liverpool game. He had loads to say on a whole host of different things.

