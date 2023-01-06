Declan Glass will rejoin Cove Rangers on loan for the remainder of the season, subject to international clearance.

The midfielder spent six months at Cove during the 19/20 season, when they played in League Two, scoring six goals in 16 appearances.

Glass, who made 10 appearances for United's first team last season, spent the first part of this year on loan at Derry City, where he won the FAI Ireland Cup.

Meanwhile, Kai Fotheringham will continue his loan spell at League Two side Stirling Albion where he will be joined by Flynn Duffy.

Defender Adam Hutchinson will join Forfar Athletic on a short-term loan deal, whilst centre-back Jacob Comerford will continue his loan at Cumbernauld Colts.