Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Here are some comments:

Southampton fans

Darren: I can see why the Saints are bottom of the table now after being at the ground and watching the match. We couldn't string more than three passes together in the first half. We couldn't shoot, apart from once from outside of the box, and at times in the second half, it was like watching rabbits trying to run away from car headlights. Shocking!

Iain: Sloppy saints as usual, four yellows and a red. A VAR handball when the player doesn't even realise it's hit his hand how can that be? What is Jones thinking playing 4-2-3-1 when obviously it doesn't work? Try the traditional 4-4-2 formation and stick to it. Sack Jones, get rid of the youth. Replace with a proven Premier League manager and experienced players.

Newcastle fans

Geoff: Great team display. They really need a striker of the likes of Shearer, Cole, Ferdinand Macdonald etc. It's the only thing they lack.

Victoria: Great to hear that Nick Pope is being challenged. He is a great goalkeeper and Newcastle were the lucky club that got him from Burnley at the start of the season.