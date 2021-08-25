Norwich v Leicester: Head-to-head stats
Norwich have lost just one of their last seven home league meetings with Leicester (four wins, two draws), going down 2-1 in October 2015.
Leicester have won five of their last six away league games against promoted sides, with the only exception in that run being a 1-0 loss at Norwich in February 2020.
The Canaries have lost their last 12 Premier League matches, scoring just once and conceding 32 goals across those defeats. In top-flight history, only Sunderland (20 in a row between 2003 and 2005) and Manchester United (14 in 1930) have had longer losing runs.