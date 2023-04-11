Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves gained three crucial three points over Chelsea at Molineux as they look to secure their Premier League safety.

From minute one, Wolves looked like they wanted it and after the dismal performance at Nottingham Forest the week prior, it's exactly the reaction Wolves fans needed to see. You could definitely see Chelsea had quality but, in tight games, it usually comes down to who wants it more which is why I feel Wolves came out triumphant.

The midfield trio of Nunes, Gomes, and Lemina added real dynamism to the team and they suffocated Chelsea’s midfield which has been the blueprint for success against the Blues in most recent weeks.

Nunes in particular had his best game in a Wolves shirt and his goal was worthy of winning any football match. Hopefully, he can use that moment as a springboard to gain confidence for the remainder of the season.