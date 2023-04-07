Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola understands the "pressure" that is on everyone at all levels of a football club.

There has been a record 12 managerial sackings, external in the Premier League this season and the Spaniard believes there has been a change in culture in England.

"The results are important but it's if the plan works," said Guardiola.

"In this country, when I was younger, they always had the tradition to keep managers.

"Today with different owners and a lot of pressure and a lot of investment - on one side, I understand.

"Everyone has a lot of pressure. The manager, the board. People believe in changing things because they believe they can be better. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. All the managers know. If it doesn't happen, you always take a risk."

Speaking in his pre-match new conference, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager was asked if, by knowing when to leave a club, that was how he had avoided being sacked.

He responded by saying: "I will tell you the secret - we win games.

"If we don't win games I would be sacked. It's not because my hair is better than the other ones. I'm not sacked because we win a lot of games."

City face a Southampton side who themselves have sacked two managers this season, and Guardiola feels it helps that this will be Ruben Selles' 10th match in charge of the Saints.

"If the manager was appointed yesterday it would be difficult, but they've played a few games with the new manager. The patterns are quite clear," added Guardiola.

"Every team is playing for something, a fight for the Premier League and a fight to be in the Premier League. Every game has its own characteristic and you have to be ready."