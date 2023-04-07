McInnes a 'top manager & really good coach', says Robson

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson reckons Derek McInnes’ coaching ability is underappreciated, but he plans to get one over his mentor and friend when they go head to head on Saturday.

The pair were together at Rangers in the mid-1990s then become team-mates at Dundee United before Robson was signed by McInnes at Aberdeen and later joined his coaching staff.

McInnes takes his Kilmarnock team to Pittodrie on Saturday and Robson said: "He's a terrific manager and I was lucky to work under him.

“I had an option to go away and be a manager myself at that point, but I decided to stay and learn under a top manager.

“I’ve worked with a few top managers and he’s right up there. They created a position here for me and I watched and learned from him.

“We all know he’s a top manager, but people forget he’s a really good coach as well. I learned loads from him. I watched how things should and can be done.

“He’s a good friend of mine. It’s going to be a tough game and I know how much he wants to win every game. I’m the same. I can’t wait.”