Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

In the dark days of Mike Ashley’s ownership, one shining light was French wizard Allan Saint-Maximin.

On countless occasions, he carried the team going forward single-handedly - indeed, Steve Bruce’s tactics seemed to rely on passing the ball to Maxi and seeing what he can do.

More often than not, it rescued points for Newcastle.

Now, though, his lack of defensive awareness, or willingness to track back, work hard and fit into Eddie Howe’s system, points to a potential exit this summer.

Sometimes it’s glaringly obvious he’s not up to it. Other times he’s the star of the show.

Unless he begins to perform on a consistent basis, his time at St James' Park could be coming to an end.

